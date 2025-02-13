A judge lifted his block on President Trump's buyouts of federal workers—but any employees who had belatedly decided to take the offer were out of luck. Soon after the ruling, the Office of Personnel Management, which informed workers of the buyout offer late last month in an email titled "A Fork in the Road," sent an email saying, "The Fork in the Road is Closed," Politico reports. The email said resignations received after 7:20pm Eastern would not be accepted under the offer. Officials said around 75,000 workers had accepted the offer to be paid through September if they resigned ahead of the deadline.

Next step: layoffs. The Washington Post reports that Elon Musk's DOGE has "initiated sweeping layoffs of federal employees," overwhelming staff at the OPM. Musk's team has started by dismissing workers still in their probationary periods, which account for around 7% of the federal workforce, the Post reports.