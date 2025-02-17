Report: 4 of Adams' Deputy Mayors Plan to Quit

The Justice Department's push to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams caused a wave of resignations among federal prosecutors, and an exodus of top-level officials at City Hall is expected to follow. Sources tell the New York Times that four officials, all deputy mayors, are likely to resign this week. The officials, including Maria Torres-Springer, the first deputy mayor, oversee much of the city's government, and "their departure is poised to blow a devastating hole" in the mayor's "already wounded" administration, the Times reports.

Sources tell NBC New York that the mayor held a meeting on Zoom with four deputy mayors on Sunday in an effort to "slow down any final decision or public disclosure of a departure plan." The officials had already notified Adams of their intention to step down, the sources say. The Sunday meeting followed a tense Friday meeting at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, where deputy mayors expressed concerns about Adams' closeness to President Trump and his immigration agenda, sources tell Politico.

When she stepped down last week, Danielle Sassoon, the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, claimed there had been a quid pro quo deal, with the Justice Department agreeing to drop the charges in return for Adams' help enforcing Trump's immigration orders. After prosecutors resigned, Emil Bove, an acting deputy attorney general, signed the order himself. Judge Dale E. Ho, the Manhattan judge who is overseeing the case, has yet to respond to the filing, the New York Times reports. Ho, a Biden appointee, could decide to break with precedent and refuse to dismiss the charges, though analysts say the decision would almost certainly be appealed. (More Eric Adams stories.)