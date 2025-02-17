Russia Frees American Held on Drug Charges

An American citizen was arrested on drug charges in Russia earlier this month—but unlike WNBA star Brittney Griner, Kalob Byers is not going to be hit with a long prison sentence. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday that the 28-year-old has been released from detention, ABC News reports. Byers was arrested Feb. 7 at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after officials said they found cannabis-laced gummies or marmalade in his baggage, reports CBS News . Authorities accused him of trying to smuggle a "significant amount" of drugs into Russia on a flight from Istanbul with his Russian fiancee.

Byers had been charged with drug smuggling and could have faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Griner was sentenced to nine years for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. She was later freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange. American officials told the AP that Byers was released to the US Embassy in Moscow on Sunday evening. The move is believed to be an effort to reduce tensions between the US and Russia ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia on issues including the war in Ukraine. "We also expect that on Tuesday we will be able to talk about restoring the entire range of Russian-American relations," Peskov said. "Accordingly, certain events can be viewed in this context." (More Russia stories.)