Parents, Your White Lie About Pain May Backfire

When she was a child, Allison Sweet Green underwent leg surgery and followup procedures that doctors told her wouldn't result in much pain. They meant well, but the "difference between what I was told and what I experienced shattered my faith in doctors and left me questioning whether I could trust adults at all," the author writes in a New York Times essay. As a result, she always tells her own children the truth about what they will experience in any medical procedure, even if it's just a "big pinch" when getting blood drawn. And she encourages others parents and health care providers to do the same—because doing otherwise might actually make things worse.