Columbine Survivor Dies at 43

A woman left paralyzed by the Columbine school shooting has died at age 43, reports the Denver Post. Anne Marie Hochhalter, who was shot in the back in the 1999 shooting and needed a wheelchair for the rest of her life, died of natural causes, said Frank DeAngelis, who was the Columbine principal at the time of the shooting, per 9News. "Still in shock," he said. Another acquaintance—Sue Townsend, the mother of Lauren Townsend, a classmate killed in the shooting—tells the Post that Hochhalter may have died from medical complications related to her injuries. She was found in her home in Westminster, Colorado.