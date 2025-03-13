Australia PM: US Influencer's Wombat Grab Was an 'Outrage'

Australians are hopping mad about an American influencer's interaction with one of the country's marsupials. In video shared on Instagram, Sam Jones picked up a baby wombat that had been walking with its mother by the side of a road at night; still holding it, she ran towards a car, the BBC reports. "I caught a baby wombat," she said, holding the clearly distressed joey. The man filming laughed as he said, "Look at the mother, it's chasing after her." Wombats are protected animals in Australia, and some conservationists are calling for Jones, who describes herself as an "outdoor enthusiast and hunter," to be deported.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the video was an outrage. "I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she should try some other Australian animals, maybe she should try a crocodile," he said. "Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there. Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother." Jones, who has more than 90,000 followers on Instagram, made her account private after the backlash, NBC News reports. In a comment under the now-deleted video, she said she released the wombat to its mother after around a minute and they "wandered back off into the bush together completely unharmed."

Veterinarian Tania Bishop says the way Jones grabbed the joey could have seriously injured it, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. In a Facebook post, the Wombat Protection Society of Australia said Jones "appeared to have no understanding of wombat behavior or the severe stress caused by human interference and separation from its mother" and noted that there is "no clear evidence that the joey was successfully reunited with its mother."

Tony Burke, Australia's home affairs minister, said authorities are reviewing Jones' visa to determine whether immigration laws had been breached. "Either way, given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I'll be surprised if she even bothers," he said. "I can't wait for Australia to see the back of this individual. I don't expect she will return." (More Australia stories.)