Nicolas Cage's Ex Sues Him and Their Son

Nicolas Cage tends to have a fair amount of drama in his life both on and off the silver screen, and as the Los Angeles Times reports, the latest installment involves a lawsuit against him and his son vis a vis his ex-girlfriend and said son's mother. The details:

The son: Weston Cage Coppola is the 34-year-old son of Cage and Christina Fulton, who dated from 1988 to 1991. Fulton describes him as a 300-pound professional fighter, per the Times. He's previously been charged with felony domestic violence and detained in a DUI hit-and-run, and she claims he has a history of mental health issues and substance abuse.