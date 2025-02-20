Celebrity / Nicolas Cage Nicolas Cage's Ex Sues Him and Their Son Christina Fulton says son Weston assaulted her in 2024, and Cage enabled his behavior By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Feb 20, 2025 11:33 AM CST Copied Nicolas Cage, left, and Weston Cage Coppola attend the LA Premiere of "Running with the Devil," at the Writers Guild Theater, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) See 2 more photos Nicolas Cage tends to have a fair amount of drama in his life both on and off the silver screen, and as the Los Angeles Times reports, the latest installment involves a lawsuit against him and his son vis a vis his ex-girlfriend and said son's mother. The details: The son: Weston Cage Coppola is the 34-year-old son of Cage and Christina Fulton, who dated from 1988 to 1991. Fulton describes him as a 300-pound professional fighter, per the Times. He's previously been charged with felony domestic violence and detained in a DUI hit-and-run, and she claims he has a history of mental health issues and substance abuse. The lawsuit: Fulton says that Cage Coppola attacked her last April, causing "catastrophic physical, emotional and economic harm she has endured due to an unprovoked attack by their son, Weston." The attack: Fulton says she went to see her son after "urgent messages" about his "deteriorating mental state" and that he attacked her and another person. He was charged with two counts of felony assault, and pleaded not guilty. Per People, Fulton said she was "brutally assaulted," and that it's critical that her son "receives the help he desperately needs." Nicolas Cage's role: Fulton claims Cage has enabled his son via bailing him out of jail, drinking with him, and providing financial support. Not the first lawsuit against Cage: Fulton sued Cage in 2009, claiming he owed her $13 million and a house. She also sued Cage's third wife for embezzlement and concocting a "fraudulent" restraining order. (More Nicolas Cage stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error