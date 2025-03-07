FBI Investigates Shooting at Oregon Tesla Dealership

Police in Tigard, Oregon, are investigating gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership overnight, one of several recent incidents targeting Tesla dealerships that, police say, are politically motivated. The latest incident occurred at about 1:46am Thursday, the AP reports. Surveillance footage indicates at least seven shots were fired, damaging three cars and breaking windows. One bullet pierced an office wall, hitting a computer monitor in the unoccupied building. Tigard police are collaborating with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives; there is not yet a description of a suspect or suspects. Other recent incidents include:
- A woman in Colorado faces charges for alleged vandalism at a Tesla dealership last week, including throwing Molotov cocktails and spray-painting "Nazi cars" on the building.
- Earlier this month, Salem, Oregon, police arrested a man after Molotov cocktails were thrown at another Tesla dealership.
Protests have also been held at Tesla dealerships in response to the actions by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, KATU
reports.
