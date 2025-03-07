FBI Investigates Shooting at Oregon Tesla Dealership

Police in Tigard, Oregon, are investigating gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership overnight, one of several recent incidents targeting Tesla dealerships that, police say, are politically motivated. The latest incident occurred at about 1:46am Thursday, the AP reports. Surveillance footage indicates at least seven shots were fired, damaging three cars and breaking windows. One bullet pierced an office wall, hitting a computer monitor in the unoccupied building. Tigard police are collaborating with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives; there is not yet a description of a suspect or suspects. Other recent incidents include: