Trump Tweaks Orders on Musk's Firings

Despite the mass dismissals, ultimatum emails sent to government employees, and repeated support for his billionaire adviser, President Trump told Cabinet members on Thursday that Elon Musk isn't in charge of their departments and their firings—they are. It was Trump's first significant attempt to limit Musk's authority, per Politico , in saying that the Department of Government Efficiency should advise but that the final decisions are up to the Cabinet. Still, Trump added a warning later, per USA Today , saying that "we're gonna be watching," and that if the officials "don't cut, then Elon will do the cutting."

"I want the Cabinet members to keep the good people," Trump said in the Oval Office, "and the people that aren't doing a good job, that are unreliable, don't show up to work, et cetera, those people can be cut." In a social media post, he added, "We say the 'scalpel' rather than the 'hatchet.'" Musk joined Trump's conversation with top administration officials and supported the president's instructions, per Politico. Some Cabinet members have been less than supportive of DOGE, especially on his emails to their staffs.

The evening before, Musk met with congressional Republicans, some of whom have heard from constituents enraged by his firings, grant cancellations, and office closings. He told GOP House members that he "can't bat a thousand all the time," per Politico, and said he'd correct his mistakes. One of them said the House DOGE subcommittee will increase its communication with DOGE, per the Washington Post. Some lawmakers have complained about cuts and appealed to Musk to reverse the ones in their districts, but participants praised him afterward though they said there was "blame-shifting" in their meeting. Musk said he's not to blame for the firings, per the AP, because he lacks that authority. (More President Trump stories.)