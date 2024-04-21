Sheriff: Siblings Killed When Woman Drives Into Kids' Party

Two siblings are dead after law enforcement officials say a car crashed into a Michigan building that was hosting a children's birthday party and traveled 25 feet inside it before coming to a stop. NBC News reports Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the vehicle drove into a building at Swan Boat Club in Berlin Charter Township around 3pm Saturday; the 66-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. Her name has not been released. An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were declared dead at the scene.

At least 13 others—children and adults—were injured, all but four of them with "serious, life-threatening injuries," per Goodnough. Police did not specify whether the party was for either of the deceased children, whose names have also not been released. CNN reports Goodnough "was visibly emotional" during a news conference, during which the Detroit Free Press reports he described the crash scene as "extremely chaotic, with high levels of emotion by those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident." Swan Boat Club, which is located on Lake Erie some 30 miles south of Detroit, has been closed until further notice. (More car crash stories.)