CBS Wants Trump's $20B Lawsuit Tossed

CBS News' parent company is trying to get President Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against the network thrown out, arguing that it is an "affront to the First Amendment and is without basis in law or fact." Paramount filed two motions in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Thursday to dismiss the lawsuit Trump filed over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that aired weeks before the election, the Hill reports. Trump filed the lawsuit before the election and amended it in February to double the amount of damages he was seeking.

Lack of jurisdiction. Paramount says the case should be dismissed due to "lack of personal and subject-matter jurisdiction," Axios reports. Their lawyers also say it was filed in an "improper venue."