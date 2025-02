President Trump is suing CBS over Kamala Harris' campaign-cycle interview with 60 Minutes, and on Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission released a transcript of the entire sit-down. The commission's chair, Brendan Carr, requested the transcript after a news distortion complaint was filed with the FCC, the New York Times reports. Trump has accused the show of "deceitful" editing of Harris' response to a question about Israel, in what he frames as an attempt to interfere with the presidential election. CBS News published the full transcript alongside the FCC, saying in a statement:

At issue are questions about whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was listening to the Biden-Harris administration. Her first full answer was 140 words and "rambling," according to the conservative-leaning New York Post, and was cut to just 56 words. Her second full answer was 179 words and cut down to 20. "As the full transcript shows, we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president's answers to 60 Minutes' many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers," CBS says in its statement. (More 60 Minutes stories.)