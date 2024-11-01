Trump Sues CBS for $10B

Former President Trump is suing CBS for $10 billion over the network's interview with Kamala Harris earlier this month. Trump's lawsuit claims that "deceitful" editing of the 60 Minutes interview "amounts to a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 US Presidential Election," the Washington Post reports. "To paper over Kamala's 'word salad' weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news," the lawsuit states, per the Hill. A CBS News spokesperson said the lawsuit, described by a First Amendment expert as "frivolous and dangerous," is "completely without merit."