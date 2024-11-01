Trump Sues CBS for $10B

Former President Trump is suing CBS for $10 billion over the network's interview with Kamala Harris earlier this month. Trump's lawsuit claims that "deceitful" editing of the 60 Minutes interview "amounts to a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 US Presidential Election," the Washington Post reports. "To paper over Kamala's 'word salad' weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news," the lawsuit states, per the Hill. A CBS News spokesperson said the lawsuit, described by a First Amendment expert as "frivolous and dangerous," is "completely without merit."
After the interview, Trump claimed that the editing of Harris' response to a question on Israel "will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history," though networks routinely edit interviews for reasons including "clarity, accuracy, and time," the Hill notes. The CBS rep said the network "fairly presented the Interview to inform the viewing audience, and not to mislead it."
- The lawsuit is "a frivolous and dangerous attempt by a politician to control the news media. The Supreme Court has made it crystal clear: the First Amendment leaves it to journalists—and not the courts, the government. or candidates for office—to decide how to report the news," First Amendment attorney Charles Tobin tells CNN. Rebecca Tushnet, the Frank Stanton professor of First Amendment law at Harvard Law School, says: "It's ridiculous junk and should be mocked."
- In what appears to be an example of "judge shopping," the federal lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Texas, where Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, has sided with conservatives in numerous cases targeting Biden administration policies, the Post reports. According to the lawsuit, it was filed there because the interview "was aired in Texas, remains accessible to the general public in Texas, and has been viewed by individuals in Texas."
- In an Oct. 20 statement, CBS said: "60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment." CBS added: "Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated." Axios reports that the full answer was posted online.
