Suit: Man Suffered Fatal Head Trauma on Six Flags Coaster

A California mom purchased tickets for her two sons to "have a fun day" at Six Flags Magic Mountain that proved fatal for one. Christopher Hawley, 22, suffered fatal head trauma on the popular X2 roller coaster, which promises to "keep your mind in full thrust," according to a lawsuit, updated from an earlier one filed in 2023. It claims Hawley, an aspiring actor with no known health issues, got off the ride, stumbled on the offramp, complained of head pain, then collapsed into unconsciousness, per the Los Angeles Times . He had severe brain bleeding and died the next day of what the coroner's office said was head trauma caused by "a park ride accident," according to the suit.

Reaching speeds of up to 76mph, the X2 coaster whisks riders through a series of dives, flips, and twists as they sit in seats that rotate 360 degrees. It "was extremely rough and jerked its riders around like rag dolls" before it "suddenly, abruptly, and violently jolted to a halt," jarring Hawley, who was in a row by himself, along with his younger brother and cousin, who were in a row behind, per the suit. "Our heads just like went forward and then just like all the way slammed back really hard," brother Alex Hawley says, per KABC. Hawley's parents are suing Magic Mountain, Six Flags, and ridemaker S&S Worldwide for wrongful death and negligence, arguing the $55 million coaster had a design defect that caused a risk of injury.

"We went from a happy family of four to a grieving family of three because of tickets that I purchased for them to go have a fun day," mother Anne Hawley tells the Times. "Somebody at Magic Mountain should be able to explain to us—and everybody who goes to their park—what happened, why it happened," adds father William Hawley. The family's attorney, Ari Friedman, notes other riders have experienced "whiplash, head and leg injuries, and more, from the ride's sudden shuddering and jolts." The family plans to request at least $10 million in damages, according to the Orange County Register. And "we want to make sure that that ride isn't going to kill somebody else," says William Hawley. A trial is set for October.