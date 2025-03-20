Man Who Stole Masters Swag Gets a Year in the Slammer

A former Georgia warehouse worker for the Augusta National Golf Club was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday for transporting millions of dollars' worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia, including one of the late Arnold Palmer's iconic green jackets. Richard Globensky, 40, pleaded guilty last year to one count of transporting stolen goods across state lines. He appeared Wednesday in Chicago federal court and apologized for his actions before US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman handed down the sentence, per the AP .

"I deeply regret the decision that led me to this moment," he said, his voice breaking. "I have taken full responsibility for my actions and remain committed to doing everything in my power to make amends." Globensky took items from the warehouse for sellers in Florida, who then sold them online at a markup, according to prosecutors. Globensky was paid through an LLC set up in his wife's name, among other ways. The scheme lasted for more than a decade, earning him more than $5 million. "The violation of trust was very serious and ongoing," Brian Hayes, an assistant US attorney, said in court.

Still, Hayes noted how Globensky cooperated in the ongoing investigation, providing text messages between him and a third-party. The items, which were stolen between 2009 and 2022, included such historic memorabilia as tickets to Masters tournaments in the 1930s, as well as T-shirts, mugs, and chairs, according to prosecutors. Among the stolen legendary green jackets were those won by Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen.

Prosecutors say the money was used to fund a luxurious lifestyle, including $370,000 to buy vehicles and a boat, $160,000 for Disney-themed vacations, and $32,000 for items at Louis Vuitton, according to court documents. In court, Globensky's attorney said it wasn't uncommon for employees to occasionally take items from the warehouse, and that his client had expressed remorse and wasn't a danger to the public. Under the sentence, Globensky will also have to pay more than $3 million in restitution and face one year of supervised release. Federal prosecutors had sought a 16-month sentence, while defense attorneys wanted probation. More here.