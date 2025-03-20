Beneath Rubble in Gaza, a Tiny 25-Day-Old Orphan

As rescuers dug through the remains of a collapsed apartment building in Gaza's Khan Younis on Thursday, they could hear the cries of a baby from underneath the rubble. Suddenly, calls of "God is great!" rang out. A man sprinted out of the wreckage carrying a living infant swaddled in a blanket and handed her to a waiting ambulance crew. The baby girl stirred fitfully as paramedics checked her over. Her parents and brother were dead in the overnight Israeli airstrike, per the AP . The girl was identified as Ella Osama Abu Dagga, born 25 days earlier, in the midst of a tenuous ceasefire that many Palestinians in Gaza had hoped would mark the end of a war that has devastated the enclave, killed tens of thousands, and displaced nearly its entire population.

Only the girl's grandparents survived the attack. Killed were her brother, mother, and father, along with another family that included a father and his seven children. Rescuers digging through the rubble could be seen pulling out the small body of a child sprawled on the mattress where he'd been sleeping. It wasn't immediately clear who would take the rescued infant girl in. The strike that destroyed the infant's home hit the village of Abasan al-Kabira, located near the border with Israel, killing at least 16 people, mostly women and children, according to the nearby European Hospital, which received the dead. It was inside an area the Israeli military ordered evacuated earlier this week, encompassing most of eastern Gaza.

Israel resumed heavy strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, shattering the truce that had facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages. Israel blamed the renewed fighting on Hamas because the militant group rejected a new proposal for the second phase of the ceasefire that departed from their signed agreement, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. Nearly 600 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including more than 400 on Tuesday alone, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Health officials said most of the victims were women and children.