Study Warns About Mars' Dust

Dust was a problem for astronauts during the Apollo missions, causing coughing and runny eyes while getting into the lunar landers. It could complicate any visits to Mars, as well, a study published in GeoHealth says while outlining the risks for crews and their equipment. Martian dust contains toxic substances including silica, gypsum, and metals. It's less abrasive than lunar dust, the Guardian reports, but so fine that it can get into a person's lungs and bloodstream. Studies at the time of the lunar landings also showed that prolonged exposure to the moon's dust could cause chronic health effects.

Then there's the equipment. Major dust storms can blanket the planet, knocking solar panels out of commission, for example. Sensitive scientific instruments can be affected, per Interesting Engineering. One study co-author told CNN that spacecraft, vehicles, and other equipment "will need constant attention to keep functioning." Much filtering of air would have to take place. Engineers also are looking into developing self-cleaning suits and electrostatic repulsion technologies. Natalya Zavina-James of the UK Space Agency said the study "illustrates the breadth of considerations needed to protect astronauts' health."

The impossibility of a quick trip back to Earth for treatment means the crew would have to have a substantial medical infrastructure on Mars, experts said, per Interesting Engineering. The dust doesn't mean a visit is out of reach, said co-author Justin Wang. "Mars dust won't be the most dangerous aspect of the mission, but it's a real hazard," Wang said. "With the right preparation, it's something we can manage effectively." (More Mars mission stories.)