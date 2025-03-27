GOP Senators Join Calls for Probe of Signal Breach

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is calling for an inspector general investigation of the Signal breach. After the release Wednesday of the full exchange between top-level officials discussing a strike on Yemen, Wicker said he and Sen. Jack Reed, the panel's top Democrat, would seek an expedited review from the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General, CBS News reports. Wicker is the first Republican to call for an independent review of the chat that the Atlantic editor-in-chief was accidentally invited to join, per the New York Times. Other GOP senators are calling for committee investigations, reports the Hill.

"I would have wanted it classified." Intelligence officials have insisted that the information in the chat, including the timing of the strikes and the weapons used, was not classified, but the information "appears to me to be of such a sensitive nature that, based on my knowledge, I would have wanted it classified," Wicker said Wednesday.

Intelligence officials have insisted that the information in the chat, including the timing of the strikes and the weapons used, was not classified, but the information "appears to me to be of such a sensitive nature that, based on my knowledge, I would have wanted it classified," Wicker said Wednesday. Semantics. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials argue that no "war plans" were shared, though critics call the claim "semantics." War plans are documents thousands of pages long, but the attack details shared on Signal were "a subset of those plans and was likely informed by the same classified intelligence," the AP reports.