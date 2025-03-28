In Greenland, Vance Delivers Cold Jokes, Political Charges

Sent by President Trump to one of the most remote military installations in the world, Vice President JD Vance joked about the cold on Friday to US troops stationed in Greenland while accusing Denmark of failing its semiautonomous territory. "The president is really interested in Arctic security, as you all know, and it's only going to get bigger over the coming decades," Vance told Americans at Pituffik Space Base, NPR reports. His party included his wife, Usha Vance; National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The visit was scaled back to a tour of the base only after originally including stops elsewhere once objections were raised by Denmark and Greenland, which didn't invite the Americans.

The itinerary change avoids awkward images emerging from the capital of Nuuk, where protests had been planned, per the New York Times. While the delegation was at the base, Trump elaborated at the White House on why he wants the US to control Greenland, per CBS News, saying it's critical because Chinese and Russian warships use the island's waterways. "It's not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't," Trump said. "We're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation."

Speaking to the troops, Vance joked about the cold weather, per USA Today, referring to a "polar bear plunge" and saying: "It's cold as s—- here. Nobody told me." He encouraged Greenland to seek independence. Addressing Denmark, per the AP, Vance said: "You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change." Unlike Trump, he suggested a compromise might be possible, saying Greenland might partner with the US. "We could make them much more secure," he said.