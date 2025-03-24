Greenland Is Seething About Usha Vance's Visit

Greenland is not happy about another scheduled visit by big names in the orbit of President Trump. Usha Vance, wife of the vice president, is scheduled to fly there Thursday along with national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reports the Hill. The visit comes as Trump continues to push the idea of the US taking over the Danish territory. Coverage:
- 'Aggressive:' Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede condemned the visit to local media, reports the BBC. "The very aggressive American pressure against Greenlandic society is now so serious that the level cannot be raised any higher," he said. "The only purpose is to show a show of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood." He described the Trump administration as "completely and utterly indifferent to what we have stood together on so far, because now it is only a matter of them taking over our country over our heads."
- Backfiring? An analysis in the New York Times suggests that the prime minister's angry reaction shows Trump's push is backfiring. "This will clearly have the opposite effect of what the Americans want," says analyst Lars Trier Mogensen in Copenhagen. "This offensive pushes Greenland further away from the US, even though a year ago, all parties in Greenland were looking forward to more business with the Americans." Instead, he predicts, the self-governing territory will "seek safety in the status quo—in the Kingdom of Denmark and its alliances." (Greenland is self-governing, but decisions on defense and foreign policy are made by Denmark.)
- VP's tough talk: As his wife prepares for her trip, Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News over the weekend and accused Denmark of "not being a good ally," per the AP. "So you have to ask yourself: How are we going to solve that problem, solve our own national security?" he said. "If that means that we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do, because he doesn't care about what the Europeans scream at us."
- Trip details: Usha Vance will attend a national dogsled race, while Wright and Waltz plan to visit the Pituffik space base, an American military base in Greenland, per Reuters.
