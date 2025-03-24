Greenland Is Seething About Usha Vance's Visit

Greenland is not happy about another scheduled visit by big names in the orbit of President Trump. Usha Vance, wife of the vice president, is scheduled to fly there Thursday along with national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reports the Hill. The visit comes as Trump continues to push the idea of the US taking over the Danish territory. Coverage:

'Aggressive:' Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede condemned the visit to local media, reports the BBC. "The very aggressive American pressure against Greenlandic society is now so serious that the level cannot be raised any higher," he said. "The only purpose is to show a show of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood." He described the Trump administration as "completely and utterly indifferent to what we have stood together on so far, because now it is only a matter of them taking over our country over our heads."