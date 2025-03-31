Morgan Wallen's Odd SNL Exit Was Planned That Way: Source

Speculation was swirling that country star Morgan Wallen dissed Saturday Night Live with his strange exit from the most recent show, on which he appeared as the musical guest. But a source insists no hidden message should be taken from it. Wallen hugged host Mikey Madison and then walked off stage shortly after credits started rolling, rather than sticking around with the rest of the cast and crew, as is customary. But, the source tells Fox News, "That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey." Other outlets including People and ET Online got similar quotes by way of explanation.