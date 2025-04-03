Hungary Says It Will Withdraw From the ICC

Hungary on Thursday said it would pull out of the International Criminal Court, in a process that could take a year or more. The news coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opulent welcome in Budapest, a trip that marked just his second foreign trip since the ICC in November issued a warrant for his arrest; his first was a February visit to the US, which is not a member of the court. Hungary is a founding member of the court, which was established in 2002, and the BBC reports it will be the first EU nation to exit. In explaining the decision, Orbán didn't mince words, criticizing the ICC as "no longer an impartial court, not a court of law, but a political court. And this was most clearly shown by the decisions regarding Israel." More: