Trump's Tariff Formula Is Surprisingly Simple

So how did the US figure out the individual tariffs it levied on different nations? The White House posted an explainer with complicated-looking formula, but the BBC unpacks it to find a "simple" one beneath. As does CNN, which explains it succinctly:

"The country's trade deficit divided by its exports to the United States times 1/2. That's it."

China provides an example: The US buys more goods from China than it sells, resulting in a deficit of $295 billion. The total amount China exports to the US is $440 billion. Dividing 295 by 440 results in 67%, and half of that results in the 34% tariff levied on the nation.