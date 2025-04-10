Report: 6 Dead in NYC Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, and law enforcement sources tell the AP that all six people on board were killed. Video posted on social media shows the body of the helicopter, followed by other debris, plummeting into the water, NBC News reports. "I heard a loud snap ... I looked over ... and I could see a helicopter falling on its side and splash into the water," a witness tell WABC. "I didn't see anyone come out."