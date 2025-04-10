Report: 6 Dead in NYC Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, and law enforcement sources tell the AP that all six people on board were killed. Video posted on social media shows the body of the helicopter, followed by other debris, plummeting into the water, NBC News reports. "I heard a loud snap ... I looked over ... and I could see a helicopter falling on its side and splash into the water," a witness tell WABC. "I didn't see anyone come out."
WABC reports that the helicopter was carrying a family of tourists from Spain—two adults and three children—as well as the pilot. A law enforcement source tells the New York Times that rescue workers have pulled five people from the water but the pilot is still missing. The chopper was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Bell 206, ABC News reports. (More New York City stories.)