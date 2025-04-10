Stocks Plummet as Wall Street's Euphoria Fades

"Trump blinks," UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report about the president's decision on tariffs, "but the damage isn't all undone." Even if the tariffs on Chinese imports were to get negotiated down to something like 50%, and even if only 10% tariffs remained on other countries, Baweja said the hit to the US economy could still be large enough to hurt expected growth for upcoming US corporate profits. "Everything is still very volatile, because with Donald Trump, you don't know what to expect," said Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities. "This is really big uncertainty in the market. The threat of recession has not faded."

China, meanwhile, has reached out to other countries around the world in apparent hopes of forming a united front against Trump, the AP reports. Warner Brothers Discovery, the company behind A Minecraft Movie, dropped 12.5% for one of Wall Street's sharpest losses after China said Thursday it will "appropriately reduce the number of imported US films." The Walt Disney Co.'s stock sank 6.8%. A spokesperson for the China Film Administration said it is "inevitable" that Chinese audiences would find American films less palatable given the "wrong move by the US to wantonly implement tariffs on China."