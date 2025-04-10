Women Suing Tate Say They Were Raped, Strangled

Two women in the UK say Andrew Tate strangled them so often that they developed burst capillary conditions in their eyes. In court documents in a civil case seen by the BBC and the Telegraph , four women say the influencer, a self-proclaimed misogynist, raped, strangled, and coercively controlled them. Two of the women worked for Tate's webcam business in 2015 and the other two had relationships with him in 2013 and 2014, the BBC reports. According to the court papers:

Another woman who worked for Tate says he "made it very clear that she was 'his,' and if anyone else spoke to her, he would kill them."

One of the women who was in a relationship with Tate says she told him she didn't want to rush into sex, and he told her, "I'm just debating whether to rape you or not" before proceeding to do so, the Guardian reports.

A fourth woman, Sienna, tells the BBC that she had sex with Tate that was initially consensual. "But then, during sex, he started to strangle me. I passed out, and he carried on having sex with me," she says.

Three of the women, not including Sienna, reported Tate to police, but no charges were brought. Matt Jury, a lawyer at a firm representing the women, says they were "denied justice ... while watching Andrew Tate's influence grow." All four women say they developed long-term mental health problems as a result of the abuse, the Guardian reports. The lawsuit says they are seeking damages "arising from the assaults, batteries, and infliction of intentional harm." A preliminary hearing will be held Tuesday. Tate, who is being investigated by authorities in the UK, the US, and Romania, says the relationships were consensual and the allegations are "gross fabrications." (More Andrew Tate stories.)