Netflix Looking to Join '$1T Club' by 2030

Netflix is looking to join a pretty exclusive club, dubbed the "$1 Trillion Club" by the Wall Street Journal: The streaming company revealed at its last business review meeting that it is aiming to reach $1 trillion market capitalization and double its revenue by 2030. As of late last year, just 10 companies had reached a $1 trillion market cap, per the Motley Fool: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Saudi Aramco. Netflix's current market capitalization is almost $400 billion. See more from the meeting at the Journal. (More Netflix stories.)