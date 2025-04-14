Harvard Tells Administration No

Harvard on Monday became the first US university to flatly refuse to comply with the Trump administration's demands to make policy changes—including eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs—or risk losing almost $9 billion in federal funding. President Alan Garber said the university's counsel has informed the administration it is refusing the proposal made last week, CNN reports. "The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights," Garber wrote, per the New York Times . "Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government."

The nation's wealthiest university immediately faced pressure to stand up to the demands that other schools have bowed to. More than 800 Harvard faculty members signed a letter calling on the university to "mount a coordinated opposition to these anti-democratic attacks," and a demonstration last week that included students, faculty, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, townspeople urged resistance. The Trump administration says its goals are to eliminate antisemitism on campus, as well as diversity efforts. Garber said that though that appears to be the goal of some of demands, per CNBC, "the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard."

The Trump administration also wants: