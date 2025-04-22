Money / stock market This Might Be the Dow's Worst April Since the Depression Investors rattled by threats to Fed's independence on top of tariffs By John Johnson Posted Apr 22, 2025 7:07 AM CDT Copied Trader Fred Demarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Wall Street Journal reports that Wall Street is on track for two very much unwanted milestones that reach back to the Great Depression: The Dow, which lost about 1,000 points on Monday, might chalk up its worst April since 1932. The index began April at about 42,000, and it's now just above 38,000. The benchmark S&P 500's run since Inauguration Day is now the worst through this day for any president going back to 1928. It's down about 14% in that span. President Trump's recent talk about firing Fed chief Jerome Powell and thus ending the central bank's independence has further rattled markets in the US and abroad, on top of tariff turmoil, reports CNBC. However, US markets were poised to claw back some of Monday's losses at Tuesday's open. Dow futures were up about 300 points. The turbulence and the rush to find safer investments pushed the price of gold to a record $3,500 an ounce on Tuesday, per the New York Times. "With the uncertainty related to Fed independence, gold continues to benefit as a safe-haven, and one not tied to the US dollar," said an analysis from RBC Capital Markets. The US dollar continued to weaken Tuesday against most foreign currencies as investors shed their exposure to it, per the AP. (More stock market stories.) Report an error