Trump's Fundraising for 2nd Inauguration Broke a Record

President Trump not only won the 2024 election, the campaign to raise cash for his inauguration also hit the jackpot. As NBC News reports, Trump's inaugural committee raised a staggering $239 million, smashing the previous record—also held by Trump from his first inauguration—of about $107 million. Bloomberg notes that the 2025 haul is more than the combined $157 million that former Presidents Obama and Biden raised for three inaugurations. A look at who opened up their wallets:

Pilgrim's Pride Corp.: The poultry producer gave more than any other donor, tapping out at $5 million.

Ripple Labs: The crypto/blockchain company just missed being the top dog, with a $4.9 million contribution.