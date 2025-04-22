Trump's Fundraising for 2nd Inauguration Broke a Record

President pulled in $239M for inaugural festivities—more than double his previous haul
Posted Apr 22, 2025 3:57 PM CDT
President-elect Trump takes the oath of office at his inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.   (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump not only won the 2024 election, the campaign to raise cash for his inauguration also hit the jackpot. As NBC News reports, Trump's inaugural committee raised a staggering $239 million, smashing the previous record—also held by Trump from his first inauguration—of about $107 million. Bloomberg notes that the 2025 haul is more than the combined $157 million that former Presidents Obama and Biden raised for three inaugurations. A look at who opened up their wallets:

  • Pilgrim's Pride Corp.: The poultry producer gave more than any other donor, tapping out at $5 million.
  • Ripple Labs: The crypto/blockchain company just missed being the top dog, with a $4.9 million contribution.

  • Tech titans: Meta and Apple chipped in $1 million each, earning Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook a seat at the event. Also count Google, Nvidia, Adobe, Comcast, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the $1 million pile.
  • Amazon: Jeff Bezos also gave $1 million, and also attended the event.
  • Big Pharma: Trade group PhRMA gave $1 million, as did Bayer, Merck, and Pfizer, per the Wall Street Journal.
  • Energy companies: The likes of Chevron ($2 million), and ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (all $1 million) ponied up.
  • More in the $1 million club: JPMorgan Chase, Anheuser-Busch, Blackstone, General Motors, Uber, Boeing, Toyota, McDonald's, Delta Air Lines, Johnson & Johnson, and Miriam Adelson.
  • Future potential ambassadors: Warren Stephens (nominee to be ambassador to the UK) gave $4 million; Melissa Argyros (nominee for Latvia) gave $2 million; Tilman Fertitta (nominee for Italy) gave $1 million.
  • Live Nation: The concert behemoth gave $500,000.
