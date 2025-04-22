Wall Street Bounces Back From Monday's Losses

Equifax jumped 13.8% after reporting better profit for the first three months of 2025 than analysts expected. It also said it would send more cash to its shareholders by increasing its dividend and buying up to $3 billion of its stock over the next four years. 3M climbed 8.3% after the maker of Scotch tape and Command strips said it made more in profit from each $1 of revenue during the start of the year than it expected. The company also stood by its forecast for profit for the full year, though it said tariffs may drag down its earnings per share by up to 40 cents per share. Homebuilder PulteGroup rose 8.4% after it likewise delivered a stronger profit for the start of 2025 than analysts expected.

Tesla rose 4.6% ahead of its earnings report, which is scheduled to arrive after trading ends for the day. That trimmed its loss for the year so far to roughly 41%. First Solar jumped 10.5% after the Department of Commerce finalized harsher-than-expected solar tariffs on some southeast Asian communities. US defense contractors, meanwhile, had some of the market's sharpest losses after RTX said tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, along with other products, could mean an $850 million hit to its profit this year. RTX, which builds airplane engines and military equipment, fell 9.8% even though it reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter.