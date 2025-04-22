Palin Loses Defamation Retrial

Sarah Palin is now 0 for 2 in defamation lawsuits against the New York Times. After around two hours of deliberations, a jury decided Tuesday that the Times did not libel the former Alaska governor with an editorial in 2017 that suggested rhetoric from her political action committee had contributed to a mass shooting in 2011, Reuters reports.

"The link to political incitement was clear," stated the editorial, which the Times corrected within 14 hours. Palin attorney Kenneth Turkel argued that former editorial page editor James Bennet either knew what he was publishing was false or acted with "reckless disregard" for the truth, the AP reports.