After Pope's Death, Ralph Fiennes Flick Gets a Boost

As the world awaits the papal conclave that will replace the late Pope Francis with a new head of the Catholic Church, many are taking to their TV remotes to get an idea of how that process works—specifically, by watching the Oscar-winning movie Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes. NBC News cites data from entertainment data firm Luminate that shows viewership across various platforms—Netflix, Peacock, Max, etc.—streaming the Edward Berger film jumped 283% in the 24 hours after Francis' death.



More stats: For comparison on how big the spike was, the movie was watched an average of 1.8 million minutes on Sunday; on Monday, the day the pope died at age 88, that number rose to 6.9 million minutes, according to Luminate. By the end of Tuesday, when the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video, that figure had reached 18.3 million minutes.