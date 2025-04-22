Papal Conclave Could Deliver a 'History-Making Moment'

Many names have been thrown about in discussions about the next pope, but a few frontrunners are emerging in the leadup to the papal conclave early next month.



Americans: USA Today names two American contenders: Cardinal Joseph Tobin, 72, the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, is a "fierce advocate for immigrants" in line with Francis' progressive teachings. Cardinal Raymond Burke, 76, is a conservative formerly of the St. Louis Archdiocese who frequently clashed with Francis and views homosexuality as a deviation.

USA Today names two American contenders: Cardinal Joseph Tobin, 72, the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, is a "fierce advocate for immigrants" in line with Francis' progressive teachings. Cardinal Raymond Burke, 76, is a conservative formerly of the St. Louis Archdiocese who frequently clashed with Francis and views homosexuality as a deviation. Asia and Africa: But with the number of Catholics surging on two continents, the stage may be set for "a dramatic, history-making moment": the first election of a modern pope from Asia or Africa, Axios reports, noting Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines, 67, and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, 76, are among the top contenders, both considered more moderate than Francis.