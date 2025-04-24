Former Child Actor Was Pregnant When She Died at 24

Authorities are still investigating the death of a former child actor whose body was found along a Vermont riverbank earlier this month, with a new detail emerging to add to the tragedy: According to the death certificate for Sophie Nyweide, who starred in such films as Bella and Mammoth, the 24-year-old was pregnant when she died, reports TMZ . No other information on that was listed on the document, but a source familiar with the investigation into Nyweide's death tells People that the actor seemed to be in the early stages of her pregnancy.

It's also not yet clear what caused her death. Nyweide was found in the early morning hours of April 14 in a wooded area in Bennington, and her mother tells TMZ that she was with other people at the time and that she knew her daughter was using drugs. Police have said they haven't ruled out foul play, noting the "untimely" nature of Nyweide's death, though they add they're also looking into a "possible unintentional overdose." An obituary posted online by her family noted that Nyweide "self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life." (More child actors stories.)