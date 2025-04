The Trump administration has been hit with another court order "to facilitate" the return of a Venezuelan man it sent to a prison in El Salvador. A Maryland-based judge ruled Wednesday that the deportation last month broke a court-approved settlement in a lawsuit last year in which the government committed to not deporting migrants who arrived in the US as unaccompanied minors until their asylum claims had been completely resolved, the Washington Post reports. The case has echoes that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported despite a 2019 court order that prohibited it.