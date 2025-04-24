Police Bust Smugglers, Seize Ancient Artifacts: Greece

A cache of ancient Greek artifacts and a suspected smuggling ring have been uncovered in Crete, leading to six arrests. The arrests followed a police sting operation on Wednesday, when suspects allegedly tried to sell a collection of artifacts. Investigators say the group operated as a coordinated criminal network, the AP reports. There were defined roles among the suspects, including a leader, go-betweens, and a designated transporter, investigators say. All six face multiple charges, including membership in a criminal organization and breaches of cultural heritage protection legislation.

Police recovered 15 ancient oil lamps, 17 figurines or fragments, several ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture believed to show a child's head. The artifacts are thought to be from various periods of ancient Greek history. A state archaeological service will assess the items. Officers also confiscated metal detectors, scanning equipment, firearms, ammunition, quantities of cannabis, and more than $3,200 in cash. According to GreekReporter, five of the suspects are from Crete, and the sixth is a high-ranking director of a public agency. Police say the suspects, who allegedly rented a house to store the artifacts and display them to buyers, had been under surveillance since authorities received a tip in December. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)