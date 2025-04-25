Santos Sobs as Judge Sentences Him to 7 Years

George Santos is indeed going to prison, and for much longer than he hoped. A federal judge on Long Island sentenced the expelled congressman to more than seven years, reports CNN. Santos, 36, sobbed upon hearing the sentence, according to the AP. He pleaded guilty last year to felony fraud charges that included identity theft. Prosecutors had sought the seven-year sentence, saying that Santos wasn't truly remorseful, while Santos' lawyers pushed for the two-year minimum. Judge District Court Judge Joanna Seybert evidently agreed with prosecutors in imposing an 87-month sentence:

"Where is your remorse?" she asked. "Where do I see it?" She added that Santos appeared to feel that "it's always someone else's fault."

The judge ordered Santos to report to prison by July 25.

"I offer my deepest apologies," Santos told the judge through tears before being sentenced. "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead."