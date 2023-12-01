George Santos Is Expelled From Congress

George Santos is out. The House on Friday voted 311-114 to expel him from the chamber, making him only the sixth member of Congress in history to earn that particular distinction. The New York Republican had survived two previous expulsion votes, but his fate was sealed when the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report about him earlier this month. Among other things, the bipartisan panel accused him of lying to donors, filing false campaign statements, and using campaign money on everything from Botox to an OnlyFans subscription, per NBC News .

Santos, who separately faces about two dozen federal charges, has admitted to lying frequently about his past but has denied any criminal wrongdoing. As the AP notes, the previous five House members were expelled over treason (disloyalty to the Union during the Civil War) or because they had been convicted of federal crimes. Because neither is true of Santos for the moment, some House Republicans opposed the expulsion, per the Hill. "I just think it's a terrible precedent to set," said Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. Santos himself had made the same argument on Thursday, to no avail. "I'm 35 years old," he added. "It doesn't mean goodbye forever." (Read more George Santos stories.)