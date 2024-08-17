Santos Plans Guilty Plea, Prosecutors Say

Former US Rep. George Santos plans to plead guilty Monday to multiple felony counts, prosecutors said, heading off a federal trial scheduled for next month. Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December, faces 23 felony charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds, the New York Times reports. He could change his mind about the plea before the Monday afternoon hearing, but multiple people with ties to the case said Santos has told prosecutors of his planned plea.