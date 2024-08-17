Santos Plans Guilty Plea, Prosecutors Say

Former US Rep. George Santos plans to plead guilty Monday to multiple felony counts, prosecutors said, heading off a federal trial scheduled for next month. Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December, faces 23 felony charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds, the New York Times reports. He could change his mind about the plea before the Monday afternoon hearing, but multiple people with ties to the case said Santos has told prosecutors of his planned plea.
Terms of any agreement, including a possible sentence, were not clear on Saturday. Although he's repeatedly denied accusations of fabricating his resume, grifting, and other wrongdoing, the Washington Post points out that court records show Santos has been negotiating a plea bargain for months. Santos, a New York Republican, was elected in 2022 to represent portions of Queens and Long Island. Representatives of the relevant US attorney's office declined to comment on the case, per NBC News.