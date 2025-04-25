FBI Arrests Judge Accused of Shielding an Immigrant

The FBI arrested a county judge in her Milwaukee courthouse on Friday and accused her of trying to shield an immigrant from arrest—a move seen as a dramatic escalation in the legal fight over deportations, reports the New York Times.

The judge: Agents arrested Judge Hannah Dugan on Friday morning—the first known instance of the Justice Department going after a local official for alleged interference in an immigration arrest, reports the Washington Post.

Why? The FBI arrested Dugan "on charges of obstruction—after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," wrote FBI director Kash Patel on Twitter. "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse ... to evade arrest." Patel deleted his tweet after posting it.