'Complete Collapse' of EU Power Grid Remains a Mystery

Flights were grounded, trains halted, and millions left in the dark as one of Europe's largest blackouts swept through Spain and Portugal, leaving experts searching for answers. Power was almost fully restored to Spain and Portugal by Tuesday morning after the blackout caused widespread disruption on Monday, reports the AP . By 7am local time, more than 99% of energy demand in Spain was restored, according to the country's electricity operator, Red Electrica. All 89 power substations in Portugal were back online, restoring electricity to 6.4 million customers, the Portuguese grid operator REN reports.

In France, meanwhile, where power had gone down in parts of the Basque region, the electrical grid operator there said all power has been restored, reports the New York Times. The widespread incident was "one of the most serious episodes recorded in Europe in recent times," says Teresa Ribera, an executive VP of the European Commission, per the AP. "We have never had a complete collapse of the system," adds Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

Life has since begun to return to normal, with schools and offices reopening and public transport restarting in Spain. Traffic eased in Madrid, and main city arteries cleared. Metro service was fully restored by 11am Tuesday. In Barcelona, metro systems were operating, but commuter trains remained suspended due to electrical instability, according to the Rodalies de Catalunya service. Some regions continued to experience reduced or suspended service for commuter and mid-distance trains.

Emergency workers in Spain, meanwhile, rescued approximately 35,000 passengers stranded on trains and in the subway system. Sports centers, train stations, and airports served as makeshift shelters overnight. As for the cause, experts say there was no meteorological, atmospheric, or weather-related cause that they could see, and foul play in the form of a cyberattack doesn't seem to be the case, either. Spain's Red Electrica has also more or less ruled out human error and suggested the blackout may have been spurred by "losses in generation," per Bloomberg. Whatever the cause is ultimately deemed to be, "we will ensure this doesn't happen again," Sanchez vows, per Euronews. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)