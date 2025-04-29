Politics / President Trump Trump Slams 100-Day Polls, Late-Night Hosts Disagree Tuesday is president's 100th day of his second term By John Johnson Posted Apr 29, 2025 6:38 AM CDT Copied President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Tuesday is President Trump's 100th day of his new term, and he plans to mark the occasion with a speech in Michigan later in the evening outside Detroit, reports CBS News. In the meantime, there is no shortage of 100-day assessments. Polls: Trump's approval rating has dropped, particularly as the stock market has recoiled over tariffs. The president himself dismisses the notion: "The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!" he wrote on Truth Social Monday night. "We are doing GREAT, better than ever before." But don't tell that to late-night hosts. "Yep, Trump's approval rating is down to 39%," said Jimmy Fallon on Monday, per the New York Times. "Even measles is polling at 40%." Seth Meyers called Trump "the most unpopular president since Kevin Spacey," and Jimmy Kimmel said he "is as popular as Kanye at a bat mitzvah." Big picture: "There's no question that Trump's first 100 days have been enormously consequential, fueled by the revolutionary vision, hard-edged rhetoric and blinding pace demanded by his supporters," writes Zachary Basu at Axios. On the flip side, however, Basu finds that "the illusion of invincibility is fading" on several fronts, from the economy to immigration to the Department of Government Efficiency. His piece explores them. Mistakes: The Hill ticks off what it sees as five mistakes from the first 100 days, starting with tariffs, which upended the global economy before Trump began pulling back. "The damage to Trump's standing on the economy—previously one of his stronger issues—has been considerable." Another is giving the "broadly unpopular" Elon Musk way too much actual power. Details: The New York Times has an interactive feature looking at changes in several specific areas, including foreign policy, the economy, DEI, culture, social media, and the economy. Market: Echoing the above point about the economy, Quartz notes that the stock market's performance under Trump's first 100 days is the worst in 50 years. The benchmark S&P 500 is off about 8%. White House: "In his first 100 days, President Trump has delivered on hundreds of promises and already accomplished his two most important campaign goals—the border is secure and inflation is ending," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error