Trump Slams 100-Day Polls, Late-Night Hosts Disagree

Tuesday is President Trump's 100th day of his new term, and he plans to mark the occasion with a speech in Michigan later in the evening outside Detroit, reports CBS News. In the meantime, there is no shortage of 100-day assessments.

Polls: Trump's approval rating has dropped, particularly as the stock market has recoiled over tariffs. The president himself dismisses the notion: "The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!" he wrote on Truth Social Monday night. "We are doing GREAT, better than ever before." But don't tell that to late-night hosts. "Yep, Trump's approval rating is down to 39%," said Jimmy Fallon on Monday, per the New York Times. "Even measles is polling at 40%." Seth Meyers called Trump "the most unpopular president since Kevin Spacey," and Jimmy Kimmel said he "is as popular as Kanye at a bat mitzvah."