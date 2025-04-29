After 53 Years in Space, Failed Probe Returning to Earth

In March 1972, the Soviet Union sent up a probe to explore the planet Venus. It was a failure. Kosmos 482 never escaped low Earth orbit, where fragments have been circling ever since. Next month will bring a change, however, as the probe is expected to make an uncontrolled reentry into Earth's atmosphere. It's possible the probe, designed to withstand Venus' extreme heat and pressure, might even survive the plunge. It's expected sometime between May 8 and 11, but as EarthSky reports, the reentry date could shift as an increase in sun activity will warm the upper atmosphere and cause more atmospheric drag, "slowing the orbital speed and thus causing the reentry to occur sooner."