Pakistan: 'Credible Intelligence' Suggests India Will Attack Us

Pakistan warned Wednesday it had "credible intelligence" that India plans military action against it before the week is out in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan's intelligence indicated the attack would occur in the "next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," the country's information minister wrote on X . "Any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively," Attaullah Tarar added. There was no immediate comment from Indian officials.

An unnamed government official told the AP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "given complete operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam massacre." In response to the attack, India ordered all Pakistani nationals save for those with medical visas, to leave the country by Sunday. The AP describes some as still scrambling to return, while others were deported by police.

"We have settled our families here. We request the government not to uproot our families," said Sara Khan, a Pakistani national with a 2-week-old who was ordered back to Pakistan without her husband, who holds an Indian passport; she said her long-term visa wasn't up until July 2026. "They gave us no time. I could not even change my shoes."

story continues below

The Pahalgam attack left 26 people, all but two of whom were Indian tourists, dead. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors haven't been this charged since 2019, when the two sides nearly went to war after a suicide car bombing in Kashmir. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full but each oversee just part of it. The BBC reports troops from both countries have exchanged "intermittent small-arms fire across the border in recent days." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)