America's Broken Promise in Vietnam Holds a Lesson Today

Crowds flooded Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, for vibrant celebrations. You could almost forget that the war cost millions of Vietnamese lives as well as 58,000 American lives amid the "carnival-like excitement" as girls "screamed hysterically at the sight of shy young soldiers as if they were K-pop idols," per NPR. More:



This was "the most anticipated event," NPR reports, noting soldiers "marched in perfect formations" for more than an hour as helicopters and fighter jets soared overhead. Thousands of people camped overnight on city streets to get the best vantage point, per the AP. Susan Burns, the US consul general in Ho Chi Minh City, attended. National pride: The atmosphere "reflected a respect for the army and a growing sense of modern national pride," per NPR. The fall of Saigon, capital of the US-allied South Vietnam, to North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops on April 30, 1975, about two years after Washington pulled its last troops from the country, meant the end of a divided Vietnam and a 30-year fight for independence.