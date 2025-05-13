White House Cuts Uranium Mine's Review to Just 2 Weeks

The Department of the Interior on Monday announced it will expedite the environmental review of a uranium mine in Utah, aiming to finish in 14 days. The Deseret News calls that "astounding"; the New York Times reports such reviews typically take a year to complete. A federal press release says the rushed permitting process for the Velvet-Wood mine "is expected to significantly contribute to meeting urgent energy demands and addressing key threats to national energy security."

The mine, located in San Juan County, is set to produce uranium—used in nuclear power plants—and vanadium, which is important in steelmaking and, per the Deseret News, in titanium aerospace alloys that are used in commercial and military aircraft. The press release says the US is currently "dangerously reliant" on foreign sources of both minerals: US nuclear generators used 99% imported uranium concentrate in 2023; last year, about half the vanadium used domestically was imported.

The site is home to a mine that was shuttered in the 1980s, and the press release states that Anfield Energy, the company behind the project, will make use of the old Velvet Mine workings. "The plan would result in only three acres of new surface disturbance given the proposed underground mining plan and the existing surface disturbance from the old Velvet Mine." Count Utah-based environmental group Uranium Watch among the critics of the plan. Per the Times, it expressed concern about risks to water and the production of radioactive waste. Founder Sarah Fields warned that the accelerated review eliminates public comment periods, reducing oversight and community input. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum counters:

story continues below

"America is facing an alarming energy emergency because of the prior administration's Climate Extremist policies. President Trump and his administration are responding with speed and strength to solve this crisis. The expedited mining project review represents exactly the kind of decisive action we need to secure our energy future. By cutting needless delays, we're supporting good-paying American jobs while strengthening our national security and putting the country on a path to true energy independence."