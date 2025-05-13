Germany Arrests a 'King,' Bans the 'Kingdom of Germany'

A self-declared "king" was arrested Tuesday in Germany, which also banned the associated "Kingdom of Germany." It's a far-right group established by Peter Fitzek in 2012 that the government believes is 1,000-members strong and that it viewed as a threat to the country's democratic order. It's tied to the Reichsbürger movement, which maintains the German Reich continues to this day and refuses to recognize the modern German state, its laws, or pay taxes. Fitzek—whom AFP describes as a 59-year-old former chef and karate instructor—and three of his deputies were nabbed in in nationwide raids involving about 800 officers. More: