Feds Announce More Harvard Funding Cuts

The Trump administration has cut another $450 million in grants to Harvard University, on top of $2.2 billion in funding the administration froze last month . The administration accused the university of failing to act on antisemitism and racial discrimination against white people, the Harvard Crimson reports. "Harvard's campus, once a symbol of academic prestige, has become a breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination," the administration's Joint Task Force on Anti-Semitism said in a news release announcing the cuts on Tuesday.

"There is a dark problem on Harvard's campus, and by prioritizing appeasement over accountability, institutional leaders have forfeited the school's claim to taxpayer support," the task force said. The statement didn't include any new accusations against Harvard and officials didn't detail which grants were being canceled, though they said the cuts were being made by eight federal agencies, the New York Times reports.

"Jewish students were subjected to pervasive insults, physical assault, and intimidation, with no meaningful response from Harvard's leadership," the federal task force's statement said. The Crimson notes that the task force "did not mention—and appeared unconcerned by—findings of discrimination and isolation in a parallel Harvard task force report on anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian bias." Last week, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Harvard would receive no new federal funding until it met the administration's demands to change hiring and admissions policies. Harvard is also facing multiple federal investigations, and President Trump has threatened to take away its tax-exempt status. (More Harvard University stories.)