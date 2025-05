Nearly half a century after a 24-year-old California woman was strangled to death, officials say a thumbprint on a carton of cigarettes has led to an arrest. Willie Eugene Sims was arrested in Jefferson, Ohio, in connection with the death of Jeanette Ralston, according to a Friday statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Sims, 69, has been charged with murder and was arraigned on Friday in Ashtabula County Court before being sent to California, reports the AP. More: